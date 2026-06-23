06/22/23 Report

Administrative Services Committee Report
June 22, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM
Call to Order – 1:30 PM
Approval of Minutes: Approved
Committee Members’ Present
- Judge/Executive Michael Mueller
- Squire Sebastian
- Frances Short
- Max Quire
- Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy
- Squire Tanner
- Amy Quatman
Staff/Guests Present:
Agenda Items for Discussion:
- Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section
- Code Enforcement, other Counties. Code Enforcement Board
- Boat Ordinance
Meeting Summary/Narrative:
- Discussed Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section
- Code Enforcement ready to go. Max is reviewing. Will go on to the next Court agenda
- Boat Ordinance discussed
Recommendations/Next Steps:
Other Business:
Adjourn: 3:30 PM
Next Meeting:
Tuesday, 6/25/26 at 1:30 PM