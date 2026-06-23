06/22/23 Report

Administrative Services Committee Report

June 22, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM Call to Order – 1:30 PM Approval of Minutes: Approved Committee Members’ Present Judge/Executive Michael Mueller Squire Sebastian Frances Short Max Quire Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy Squire Tanner Amy Quatman Staff/Guests Present: Agenda Items for Discussion: Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section

Code Enforcement, other Counties. Code Enforcement Board

Boat Ordinance Meeting Summary/Narrative: Discussed Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section

Code Enforcement ready to go. Max is reviewing. Will go on to the next Court agenda

Boat Ordinance discussed Recommendations/Next Steps: Other Business: Adjourn: 3:30 PM Next Meeting:

Tuesday, 6/25/26 at 1:30 PM

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