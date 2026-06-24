JUDGE MUELLER ON AROUND 10

This morning Michael Mueller, Franklin County Judge Executive appeared on Frankfort Plant Board's Around 10 to discuss the latest county news. If you missed the live segment you can watch the recording below.

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