Free A/B Testing and CRO: Ecommerce Agency Proves Its Value

Rebuilt ecommerce brand homepage; produced +53.68% conversion rate lift.

Full testing infrastructure, a custom page variation, and a managed split test for ecommerce brands. No contract, no commitment to continue.

The whole industry runs on claims. We'd rather skip straight to proof.” — Grant McKinstrie, CEO Digital Position

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most ecommerce brands spend thousands driving traffic to pages that quietly bleed conversions. Digital Position is betting it can fix that for free.

Digital Position, a full-stack ecommerce growth agency, announced today it is offering free A/B testing and conversion rate optimization to ecommerce brands -- including full testing infrastructure setup, a custom page variation, and a managed test -- with no contract and no commitment to continue.

The offer reflects the agency's position that the fastest way to earn a brand's trust is to demonstrate results first.

"There are thousands of agencies and it's hard to trust any of them, even when they pump out case studies or put impressive logos on their website," said Steve Cozzolongo, CMO and Co-Founder. "We're doing this because we can make someone money for free to earn that trust. We can basically walk into a brand's site and make them money within 30 days, no commitment."

The agency's CRO team identifies the highest-traffic, highest-intent page on a brand's site, builds a conversion-focused variation based on actual buyer persona data, and runs a full split test. In a recent test across 2,134 sessions, Digital Position's variation produced a 3.18% conversion rate against a 2.07% control -- a +53.68% lift with 94.6% statistical confidence.

The offer stems from what Cozzolongo calls the Three Cs problem. Most ecommerce brands invest heavily in Content and Clicks -- creative and traffic -- while the third C, Customer Experience, is where conversion actually happens and where most brands see the largest gap between traffic and revenue.

"You spent all this time crafting a creative message," said Cozzolongo. "You built out buyer personas, figured out placements. When people get to the landing page and it's an underwhelming experience -- no social proof, a bad checkout flow, no answers to their objections -- you've wasted everything you spent to get them there. We go in and fix that."

The free test includes full testing infrastructure setup, pixel installation, conversion tracking configuration, a custom page variation designed and built around the brand's buyer personas, and a fully managed 3-to-4-week test with live dashboard access. Brands keep all data and the winning design regardless of whether they continue with the agency.

The offer is compatible with Shopify, WooCommerce, WordPress, Webflow, BigCommerce, and custom-built sites. Brands need approximately 1,000 sessions per week on the target page. Applications are open at digitalposition.com/services/ab-offer.

"The whole industry runs on claims," said Grant McKinstrie, CEO and Co-Founder. "We'd rather skip straight to proof. A 15-minute call shows most companies exactly what their site is leaving on the table."



About Digital Position:

Digital Position is a full-stack ecommerce growth agency with offices in Charlotte, NC and Simsbury, CT. The agency specializes in SEO, paid media, Amazon, creative strategy, and conversion rate optimization, serving direct-to-consumer and marketplace brands with unified growth systems built around business-level outcomes.

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