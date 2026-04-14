'Purpose Isn't Discovered, It's Designed': Ideation CEO Challenges the Self-Help Status Quo In New Book

Cover of Design Your Good LIfe

Charles Lee’s new book, published by Wiley (The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Good to Great) provides a practical framework for designing your life.

Designing your good life doesn’t have to be a distant dream. It is a conscious choice, made through intentional actions over time, shaped by what you decide to build and pursue.” — Charles T. Lee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Lee, Founder and CEO of Ideation and author of Good Idea. Now What?, announces the release of his new book, Design Your Good Life, launching April 28, 2026 through all major booksellers.

In a category often centered on motivation and inspiration, Lee’s approach emphasizes execution as the defining factor in achieving meaningful outcomes.

Q&A with Charles Lee

Q: What is Design Your Good Life about?

A: Lee describes the book as a framework for closing the gap between insight and action.

“Most people already have ideas,” said Lee. “What is often missing is a system to act on those ideas consistently. A good life isn’t something you find. It’s something you build.”

Q: The book states that “life is designed, not discovered.” What does that mean?

A: Lee challenges the assumption that purpose is something encountered passively.

“There is a common belief that purpose is something people stumble into,” said Lee. “In reality, clarity is created through action, not before it. Designing a good life is not a distant concept. It is shaped over time through intentional decisions and consistent effort.”

Q: What differentiates this book from other self-development titles?

A: Lee positions the book as execution-focused rather than inspiration-driven.

“Most books stop at inspiration,” said Lee. “This one is built around execution. The most impactful content is created with the intention of serving others. When the focus shifts toward helping people move forward, the work becomes more useful, more practical, and more meaningful.”

Q: What is the core framework of the book?

A: The book is structured around three phases:

Spark: Discovering direction through curiosity and ideation

Actualize: Translating ideas into measurable, real-world execution

Influence: Creating sustained impact and legacy

This framework is designed to guide readers from initial insight through long-term contribution.

Q: Why do many people get stuck between idea and execution?

A: Lee explains that execution introduces friction that many people are not prepared to navigate.

“Execution forces people into reality,” said Lee. “It exposes gaps, creates friction, and requires consistency. Most people don’t lack discipline. They lack a system that makes progress inevitable.”

Q: What does “Actualize” look like in practice?

A: Lee defines this phase as the transition from concept to tangible results.

“Actualize means building something real, testing it, measuring it, and adjusting based on what actually works,” said Lee. “Proof takes time, repetition, and consistency. There are no shortcuts. The people who create meaningful results are the ones willing to continue refining their work.”

Q: How does the book define influence?

A: The book reframes influence as responsibility rather than visibility.

“Influence is stewardship,” said Lee. “It’s how time, relationships, and resources are used to create value. Becoming the bridge that connects people and opportunities is one of the most valuable forms of influence. It is not about visibility, but about creating value between people and ideas.”

Q: Who is the book for?

A: The book is intended for leaders, founders, and professionals navigating transition or seeking greater clarity in their work and impact.

“Autonomy empowers people to think beyond limitations, embrace curiosity, and create meaningful change,” said Lee. “It allows ownership of direction instead of waiting for permission.”

Q: Why is this message relevant now?

A: Lee points to a growing imbalance between idea generation and execution.

“We are in a moment where ideas are easy to generate and difficult to execute,” said Lee. “The ability to follow through is becoming increasingly rare and increasingly valuable.”

Early Praise

“It’s time to stop reacting to life and start designing it. Charles Lee will help readers architect a life aligned with their values, skillset, and passions. This book offers a path toward meaningful contribution.”

— Todd Henry, author of Die Empty

“Design Your Good Life shifts the focus from discovering purpose to actively designing it. The clarity of thought and practical structure distinguish it in a crowded category.”

— Ralph Winter, Producer (X-Men, Tokyo Vice)

“Charles Lee offers a compelling framework for building a life of meaning, contribution, and influence. The combination of narrative and practical application makes this a valuable resource for leaders at every stage.”

— Barbara L. Becker, Chair & Managing Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

"Design Your Good Life" Book Trailer

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