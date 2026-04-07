Indigenous Culinary Renaissance Hits Chelsea Piers: EATSS Brings Native Flavors and Future Leaders to New York

A performer dances in regalia at a past EATSS event.

Immersive culinary and cultural experience supports the next generation of Native scholars as demand for education access grows

We must also lift up the voices and stories of Native students and the affordable, culturally based TCUs they attend, so their contributions... are truly seen and valued.” — Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the College Fund

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 30, the American Indian College Fund returns to Chelsea, part of the ancestral homeland of the Lenape people, for its EATSS event at Current at Pier 59. The evening brings together Indigenous chefs, artists, and performers for a multi-sensory experience rooted in culture, cuisine, and community impact.

What is EATSS & Why Does it Exist?

EATSS is a live event that directly supports Native students pursuing higher education. Through food, art, and storytelling, the event celebrates Indigenous culture while connecting audiences to the real-world impact of that support. EATSS has been featured by The New York Times, Native News Online, The Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Colorado Public Radio.

Why is This Work Urgent Right Now?

Native students continue to face barriers to higher education. Only 17% of American Indian and Alaska Native students hold a college degree, compared to roughly 40% of the general population. Higher education remains one of the most effective ways to drive long-term economic mobility and strengthen Native communities.

“We must also lift up the voices and stories of Native students and the affordable, culturally based TCUs they attend, so their contributions, intellectual, economic, and cultural, are truly seen and valued.”

— Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO, American Indian College Fund

What Kind of Impact Does This Support Have?

The College Fund provides over $23 million annually in scholarships and student support. Since its founding, it has awarded 182,000 scholarships, served over 150,600 Native students, and invested more than $208 million. 93% of scholars give back to their communities, entering fields like healthcare, education, law, and public service.

Who Are the Students Behind This Impact?

Students Christopher and Kianna represent what education access makes possible:

Christopher (Karuk Tribe) is an American University student preparing for a Juris Doctorate to ensure marginalized voices are heard in policy. After nearly four years in foster care, his life changed through adoption by two gay fathers. He is dedicated to breaking barriers in a legal field where Native Americans represent less than one-half of 1% of all attorneys.

Kianna (Navajo Nation), a Columbia graduate, overcame systemic barriers by establishing her university’s first Indigenous student space so no student would feel invisible. Now an expert in educational policy, she applies the Diné principle of Hózhó (harmony) to Indigenous-led conservation and green career programs.

“Education is an opportunity to strengthen community and a tool to correct a larger, unfair system.”

— Kianna, Navajo Nation citizen and College Fund scholar

What Can Attendees Expect at the New York City Event?

Guests will experience a curated meal prepared by leading Indigenous chefs alongside live performances that highlight traditional and contemporary Native expression.

Featured chefs include:

- Paul Natrall (Squamish Nation) fusion using ancient clay and stone baking methods

- Nathan Davis (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa), Cordon Bleu-trained founder of A’Wiisinin Food Truck

- Ben Jacobs (Osage Nation), founder of Tocabe

- Anthony Bauer (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa), owner, Traditional Fire Custom Cuisine

- Bradley Dry (Cherokee), refined interpretations of traditional Cherokee ingredients

What Makes EATSS Unique?

EATSS unites cuisine, performance, and storytelling. The evening includes contemporary Indigenous dance by Nakeema King (Upper Skagit Tribe) and live vocal performances from Twyla Baker and Hobawea Nahish Demaray (Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation).

Why New York City?

New York offers a global stage to elevate Indigenous voices while connecting new audiences to the impact of supporting Native students.

What Stories are Available for Media?

- Indigenous art and culture features

- Cooking segments with featured chefs

- Student perspectives on education access and impact

- On-site coverage of performances, food, and storytelling

Who is Available for Interviews?

- Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO

- Scholars Christopher and Kianna

- Performers Twila Baker and Nakeema King

- Chefs Paul Natrall and Nathan Davis

How Can People Attend?

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Current, Pier 59, Chelsea Piers, New York, NY

Attire: Smart or business casual

Tickets: $300, sponsorship packages available

About the College Fund

The American Indian College Fund is the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education, providing scholarships and support services that help Native students access and complete college while strengthening communities nationwide.

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