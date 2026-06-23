VoTran Announces Route Adjustments Effective June 28

Posted On: June 23, 2026

Several changes to Volusia County's VoTran transit system will take effect June 28 following their approval by the Volusia County Council during the June 16 meeting. VoTran staff will be stationed on affected routes and at transit centers prior to the service changes to help inform riders about the upcoming adjustments.

The following route changes will take effect June 28:

Route 3: Service will operate hourly at all times. Trips will depart the Transfer Plaza at 30 minutes past the hour.

Route 4: Service will operate hourly at all times. Trips will depart the Transfer Plaza at 30 minutes past the hour and arrive at the Transfer Plaza at 54 minutes past the hour.

Route 5: Outbound trips will depart the Transfer Plaza at 35 minutes past the hour. All subsequent timepoints will be adjusted by five minutes.

New Route 9: The new route will operate in a loop from Volusia Mall, serving western Daytona Beach, including the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market, Tanger Outlets and the Florida

Department of Health. Route 9 trips will depart Volusia Mall on the hour and will be timed to connect with Routes 10 and 11 at the mall.

Route 11: Service will operate hourly, with trips departing the Transfer Plaza at 30 minutes past the hour. Service along Beach Street and Madison Avenue between Beach Street and Ridgewood Avenue will be discontinued. The route will operate only between the Transfer Plaza and Volusia Mall. Service currently provided along International Speedway Boulevard, the Daytona Flea Market, Williamson Boulevard and Bill France Boulevard will be served by Route 9.

Route 12: Minor schedule adjustments will be made. The route will operate on Beach Street in both directions. Service along Ridgewood Avenue for inbound trips and Palmetto Avenue for outbound trips will be discontinued.

Route 15: Service will operate hourly at all times. Trips will depart the Transfer Plaza on the hour and arrive at the Transfer Plaza at 26 minutes past the hour.

Routes 18, 30 and 70: Minor schedule adjustments will be implemented.

The service adjustments are part of an ongoing effort by the Transit Services Division to evaluate operations and optimize service. Additional approved changes affecting Routes 33 and 70, as well as Sunday service, will take effect in October. An exact implementation date for those changes will be announced later.

Riders can obtain route and service information by calling 386-761-7700 or visiting votran.org. The Transit Services Division continuously evaluates operations, implements route and schedule adjustments, and encourages current and prospective riders to provide feedback.