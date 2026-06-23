Made in USA, Inc. (OTC: USDW) Outlines Reshoring Strategy and Origin Verification Technology

Made in USA Inc. Logo Reshore NOW PRODUCT OF USA CERTIFIED

Following its 2025 change in control, Made in USA, Inc. is executing a strategy centered on U.S. manufacturing reshoring, “Made in USA” certification services,

MADE IN USA INC. (OTCMKTS:USDW)

We are committed to reshoring manufacturing back to the USA while providing U.S. producers with credible tools to verify and certify domestic origin and Privacy-first technology.” — Adam Reiser, Chief Executive Officer, Made in USA, Inc.

FRANKLIN, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in USA, Inc. (OTC: USDW) Outlines Strategic Focus on Reshoring U.S. Manufacturing and Origin Verification Technology Following Change in Control

Made in USA, Inc. (OTC: USDW), a Nevada corporation, today provided an overview of its business strategy focused on supporting the resurgence of American manufacturing through origin-certification services, advanced industrial-monitoring technology, and targeted reshoring initiatives.

As detailed in the Company’s recent 10-K filing, following a change in control effective August 28, 2025, Made in USA, Inc. pivoted to a new mission: helping U.S. producers substantiate “Made in USA” and “Product of USA” claims while developing technologies that enhance manufacturing reliability and supply chain resilience.

Core Business Pillars

Certification and Origin Verification:

The Company is developing services to assist U.S. producers in documenting and verifying domestic-origin claims amid increasing enforcement by the FTC and USDA. Producers will be able to access recurring certification and subscription services that keep origin records up to date. The Company plans to reach customers primarily through referral and affiliate networks.

MIUSA Pulse™ Industrial Technology:

Made in USA owns and is advancing MIUSA Pulse™ (formerly MIUSA Signal), an edge AI solution repurposed from existing audio recognition technology. Pulse™ monitors industrial equipment and infrastructure by detecting early signs of mechanical issues such as bearing wear, misalignment, cavitation, belt slip, and gear chatter directly on-device. This privacy-focused, low-data approach targets factories, maritime operations, critical infrastructure, and rotating machinery.

Reshoring Manufacturing Operations:

A key element of the Company’s strategy is the identification and acquisition of overseas manufacturing assets for relocation to the United States, with an initial emphasis on the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Target sectors include semiconductors, LEDs, and small electric motors. These operations would be supported by the Company’s certification, monitoring, and workforce training capabilities. Funding for acquisitions and growth is expected to include equity issuances once an active trading market develops.

Federal and Government Alignment:

As a veteran-owned business, Made in USA, Inc. is CAGE Code and SAM.gov-registered. The Company intends to pursue grants, contracts, and procurement opportunities through initiatives such as the CHIPS and Science Act, USDA programs, and Department of Defense efforts that support domestic manufacturing and supply chain security.

Markets and Differentiation

The Company operates in growing markets for product origin verification, supply chain traceability, and predictive maintenance. It aims to differentiate through affordable edge-AI technology adapted from consumer audio applications, an integrated “Made in USA” platform that combines certification, monitoring, and reshoring, and a veteran-owned domestic focus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Made in USA, Inc. is an early-stage company and has not yet generated material revenue from its new business lines. Investors are encouraged to review all SEC filings for a complete understanding of risks.

About Made in USA, Inc.

Made in USA, Inc. (OTC: USDW) is focused on reshoring manufacturing to the United States and providing technology-enabled solutions to help American producers verify and substantiate domestic origin while enhancing industrial reliability through edge AI monitoring.

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