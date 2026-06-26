Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) Completes $25 Million All-Stock Acquisition of Made in USA One LLC Assets

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$25M all-stock acquisition brand assets, AI, blockchain, IoT, ERP with DataWallet™, TPM security & .well-known/ai to power next-gen Made in USA platform

MADE IN USA INE (OTCQB:USDW)

Made in USA Inc. combines 28+ years of certification leadership with AI, blockchain, IoT, ERP and TPM technologies to verify American manufacturing restores consumer trust in U.S.-Made products again.” — Adam Reiser, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

FRANKLIN, NC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved and the Company has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of Made in USA One LLC in an all-stock transaction valued at $25 million.

The Company issued 5,000,000 shares of common stock as consideration. No cash consideration was paid. The acquired assets provide the core operating infrastructure and ERP system for a technology-enabled Made in USA verification, certification, and supply-chain transparency platform, including the modular DataWallet™ technology.

Integrated Capabilities Now Include:

● Full digital and operational infrastructure, including servers, co-location, email systems, and content platforms

● ERP systems with IoT integration and modular DataWallet™ technology

● TPM (Trusted Platform Module) security capabilities for hardware attestation and hardened security for certification and supply-chain auditing

● Blockchain infrastructure, including public and private XRPL (XRP Ledger) and Hyperledger frameworks

● 65 premium domain names and digital properties

● Brand assets and common law rights associated with Made in USA names, including Made in USA Certified

● AI-enabled verification tools

● Nutrient Credit documentation capabilities for environmental and U.S. water quality program workflows

● .well-known/ai platform capabilities designed to help websites publish authoritative, machine-readable information for AI systems, improving digital accuracy and reducing time and cost spent correcting outdated or inaccurate online representations

The Company expects the transaction to be reflected in its quarterly reporting. The shares issued are restricted securities under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to Rule 144 resale restrictions.

About Made in USA Inc.

Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) is the leader in USA validation and certifications, with 28+ years of Made in USA and Product of USA certification expertise. The Company is building a technology-driven ecosystem to verify, certify, and promote American manufacturing through AI, blockchain, IoT, ERP, modular DataWallet™ technology, TPM security, .well-known/ai website accuracy infrastructure, Nutrient Credit documentation capabilities, and related infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Adam Reiser

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Made in USA Inc.

Email: adam@miusa.one

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