The updated USDA Product of USA Regulation and how Made in USA Inc solves compliance issues

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USDA’s strict “Product of USA” labeling rule takes full effect; Made in USA Inc OTC: USDW certification, traceability, and a new Small Farm Scholarship program.

Made in USA Inc. (OTCMKTS:USDW)

The USDA rule validates nearly three decades of our work. We were already here — providing the verifiable technology American farms and producers need to thrive under the new standard.” — Adam Reiser, Founder and CEO, Made in USA Inc

FRANKLIN, NC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, the "Product of USA" label on meat, poultry, and eggs has been misleading. An animal could be born and raised in another country, then shipped to the United States only for slaughter or processing.

What Changed

On March 11, 2024, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a final rule tightening standards for voluntary U.S. origin labeling claims. As of January 1, 2026, the “Product of USA” and “Made in the USA” labels on FSIS-regulated products can only be used when the animal was:

• Born in the United States

• Raised in the United States

• Slaughtered in the United States

• Processed in the United States

All four criteria must be met — no exceptions. For multi-ingredient products, all FSIS-regulated ingredients must meet the same standard; other ingredients (except spices and flavorings) must be domestically sourced; and all preparation and processing must occur in the U.S.

Why This Matters

Previously, “Product of USA” was essentially a processing claim. Imported cattle could be processed in the U.S. and labeled in a way that implied a fully American product. This undercut American ranchers and misled consumers. The new rule closes that loophole. When you see “Product of USA” today, it truly means what it says.

What This Means for Producers

The label remains voluntary, but users must maintain written documentation including traceability records, segregation controls, and signed affirmations of truthfulness. FSIS can audit these records at any time.

2.5 Million American Farms Need This

There are over 2.5 million farms across the United States — most small, family-run operations proud of their American products. The new rule finally protects them from misleading imported competition, but compliance requires robust documentation and traceability.

That is exactly where Made in USA Inc. delivers value.

The Small Farm Scholarship Program

Made in USA Inc. created a dedicated scholarship for farms with $100K–$500K in annual revenue to ease the burden:

Small Operations License with full platform access ($150/mo value)

AI Readiness Service for compliance and documentation ($79/mo value)

AI Discovery Starter for product visibility and certification ($29/mo value)

$6,150+ in waived setup, audit, registration, and SKU onboarding fees

First-year savings of $9,246+

How It Works

Obtain a discount referral code from an affiliate or sales representative.

Visit https://erp.miusa.one/small-farm-aff-scholarship

Enter your code to unlock scholarship pricing.

Pricing is grandfathered for life with an active, truthful account.

This is a private-sector initiative from Made in USA Inc. to help U.S. farms get certified, gain visibility, and thrive under the new standard.

We Are Hiring: Sales Reps & Affiliates

Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) is actively recruiting sales representatives and affiliates to reach America’s 2.5 million+ farms.

Why Partner With Us

Made in USA Inc. has been certifying American-made products for over 28 years. We are a Veteran-Owned, SAM-Certified, CAGE-Code-Registered (8JSY1) federal supply chain partner — not just a sticker company.

Our platform runs on the XRP Ledger, IBM Hyperledger, AI verification, IoT, and proprietary Data Wallet™ technology. Every certification is blockchain-secured, immutable, and auditable. You prove it — or you don’t get it.

In 2026, we completed a $25 million all-stock acquisition of Made in USA One LLC’s assets, including 65+ premium domains, the “Made in USA Certified®” trademark, AI tools, and full blockchain/ERP infrastructure.

We offer four certification lanes: Product of USA, Made in USA, Defense Supplier Readiness, and AI Readiness & Compliance, plus a Reshoring program.

Who We Are Looking For

Agricultural sales professionals

Farm Bureau and co-op contacts

Rural consultants and advisors

Ag-tech affiliates and influencers

FFA & 4-H members and leaders

Social media influencers in farming and ranching

Stockyard, processing plant, retailer, and wholesaler contacts

USDA school lunch vendors

Anyone with strong ties to the American farming community

Red-blooded Americans who believe in U.S. farmers, U.S. products, and U.S. jobs — we want to hear from you.

Apply here: https://erp.miusa.one/login?redirect-to=/my/affiliate/#login

Multi-tier payouts available for large groups.

Scholarship-qualified farms: Visit https://erp.miusa.one/small-farm-aff-scholarship or contact us for partnership opportunities.

The Bottom Line

The USDA “Product of USA” rule is now in full effect. American farms finally have the protection they deserve — provided they can prove origin with documentation and traceability. Made in USA Inc. makes it affordable, provable, and American.

Get started today: https://erp.miusa.one/small-farm-aff-scholarship

TRUTH MATTERS® · TRUST BUT CERTIFY™ · CAGE 8JSY1 · OTC: USDW TRUTH MATTERS®

Made in USA Inc. · https://erp.miusa.one

Contact Information

Full Name: Adam Reiser

Made in USA Inc.

Stock Symbol: USDW (OTC)

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