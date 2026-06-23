DOH-Alachua Issues Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory

This press release was published at the request of the Florida Department of Health in Alachua County.

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County (DOH-Alachua) is informing residents of a confirmed human case of locally acquired West Nile Virus.

DOH-Alachua, Alachua County, City of Gainesville, City of Alachua, and City of Newberry Mosquito Control are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by treating county-maintained retention basins and targeted spraying.

DOH-Alachua reminds the community to avoid mosquito bites by taking these basic precautions.

The department continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya, and dengue. Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website, www.myfwc.com.

For more information, visit the department’s mosquito prevention webpage or contact the health department at ACHDPress@flhealth.gov.

