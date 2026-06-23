Animal Resources Temporarily Suspends Cat and Kitten Adoptions

​​Alachua County Animal Resources has suspended cat and kitten adoptions for one week, starting Tuesday, June 23, 2026, through June 30, due to an increase in upper respiratory infections among cats entering the shelter.

Upper respiratory infections, often referred to as "kitty colds," are common among cats, particularly during the summer months. While typically treatable, these illnesses can spread quickly in shelter environments with high animal populations.

The temporary closure will allow Animal Resources staff to closely monitor the health of cats and kittens in the shelter, assess the potential spread of illness, and provide appropriate care to affected animals. ​To prevent further spread, please reconsider bringing any cat or kitten to the shelter during this time. Instead, reach out to other shelters or rescues.



Dog adoptions will continue as usual and are unaffected by the temporary suspension.

Animal Resources plans to resume cat and kitten adoptions on June 30, provided conditions remain stable.

For more information, contact Alachua County Animal Resources Interim Director Dianne Sauve at 352-260-2629 or dsauve@alachuacounty.gov.

