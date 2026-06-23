Web3 Security Firm Cyberscope Partners with Spores Network

Strategic collaboration combines ecosystem enablement with advanced security capabilities to help Web3 projects launch with greater transparency and credibility

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberscope, A TAC Security Company (NSE: TAC) announced its partnership with Spores Network to support Web3 builders with enhanced security, transparency, and trust as they launch and scale innovative blockchain applications.The collaboration brings together Spores Network’s ecosystem-building capabilities with Cyberscope’s security expertise to support emerging and scaling Web3 projects with stronger foundations before reaching broader market adoption.As blockchain ecosystems continue to mature, projects face increasing expectations from users, communities, exchanges, and institutional participants to demonstrate security readiness and operational trust from day one. Through this partnership, Cyberscope and Spores Network aim to help builders address those expectations earlier in the development lifecycle.Under the collaboration, projects within the Spores Network ecosystem will gain access to Cyberscope’s security solutions, including smart contract auditing expertise, risk assessment capabilities, and trust-enhancing security frameworks designed to support safer and more transparent launches.The partnership is designed to help Web3 teams reduce security uncertainty while enabling faster ecosystem participation and stronger market credibility.This collaboration reflects a broader shift taking place across Web3, where security is becoming increasingly central to ecosystem growth and project credibility rather than a final-stage requirement."With Cyberscope, every project in the Spores Network ecosystem can strengthen their credibility beyond the code: building the trust that drives community, communication, and long-term growth." Said the Spores Spokesperson.“At Cyberscope, we believe security is one of the strongest enablers of growth in Web3. Through our collaboration with Spores Network, we are expanding access to trusted security infrastructure that allows builders to launch with greater confidence, improve transparency, and establish long-term credibility in increasingly competitive markets.” Said Cyberscope Spokesperson.The partnership represents another milestone in Cyberscope’s continued expansion across blockchain and digital asset ecosystems as the company advances its mission to make security more accessible, proactive, and growth-oriented for Web3 innovators globally.As adoption accelerates and expectations around trust continue to evolve, partnerships that combine ecosystem support with security expertise are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the next generation of Web3 infrastructure.About Spores NetworkSpores Network is a multi-chain Web3 launchpad that helps blockchain projects raise funds, launch tokens, and grow through community and investor access. It provides end-to-end support including fundraising, advisory, and ecosystem growth tools for early-stage crypto startups.Link - https://spores.app/ About Cyberscope Web3 Security, Inc.Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 Security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across the decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset sectors. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope's proprietary tools combine automated and manual analysis to deliver rapid, high-quality security assessments recognized by major industry platforms such as CoinMarketCap, PinkSale, and DxSale. With a reputation for quality, speed, and trust, and backed by the resources and global reach of TAC Security, Cyberscope is positioned to set new standards for security, transparency, and compliance in the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem.About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TACTAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST, and ISO standards, and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.For more details, please contact:Group Corporate Communications | TAC Security | media@tacsecurity.com

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