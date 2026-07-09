Cyberscope Partners with Lumo Wallet to Strengthen Web3 Security with AI-Powered Protection

Strategic partnership integrates Cyberscan AI into Lumo Wallet to deliver real-time risk analysis, threat detection, and rug pull alerts for self-custody users

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberscope, A TAC Security Company (NSE: TAC), today announced a strategic partnership with Lumo Wallet to integrate Cyberscan AI into the Lumo Wallet ecosystem. The collaboration will provide users with AI-powered risk analysis, real-time threat detection, and rug pull alerts, enabling safer interactions across Web3 while maintaining complete control over their digital assets.The partnership builds upon an existing relationship between the two organizations. Lumo Wallet initially engaged Cyberscope to conduct a comprehensive security audit of its wallet infrastructure. Following the successful completion of the audit, both companies agreed to expand their collaboration through a strategic technology integration and co-marketing partnership focused on improving security, transparency, and user confidence across the Web3 ecosystem.Through the integration of Cyberscan AI, Lumo Wallet users will gain instant access to AI-powered security insights before interacting with smart contracts, tokens, and decentralized applications. The solution provides real-time risk analysis, identifies potential threats, detects suspicious projects, and alerts users to potential rug pulls, helping them make informed decisions while preserving the principles of self-custody."At Lumo Wallet, security is never an afterthought, it’s the foundation of everything we build. Partnering with Cyberscope reinforces our commitment to providing a trusted, transparent, and secure non-custodial ecosystem where users remain in full control of their digital assets."said, Thomas Rowlands, Founder & CEO, Lumo WalletA Cyberscope spokesperson said:"Web3 adoption can only accelerate when security is embedded into every user interaction, not added as an afterthought. Our partnership with Lumo Wallet reflects our shared vision of making decentralized ecosystems more secure, transparent, and accessible. By integrating Cyberscan AI directly into the wallet experience, we're empowering users with real-time risk intelligence that helps them identify threats, avoid malicious projects, and transact with greater confidence while maintaining full ownership of their digital assets."The partnership reflects Cyberscope's commitment to making advanced Web3 security accessible directly within the applications users interact with every day. By embedding AI-driven security intelligence into wallets, Cyberscope continues to help users identify risks before transactions occur, reducing exposure to scams, malicious smart contracts, and fraudulent projects.The partnership also includes joint marketing initiatives, educational campaigns, and community engagement activities designed to promote Web3 security awareness and encourage safer participation in decentralized ecosystems.Together, Cyberscope and Lumo Wallet aim to raise the security standard for self-custody by combining intelligent threat detection with seamless user experience, helping users confidently navigate the evolving digital asset landscape.About Lumo WalletLumo Wallet is a secure, non-custodial Web3 wallet that enables users to store, manage, and interact with digital assets while maintaining complete control over their private keys. Built with a security-first approach, Lumo Wallet delivers a trusted, transparent, and user-centric experience for individuals participating in the decentralized economy.Website: https://lumowallet.com About CyberscopeCyberscope, the Web3 Security division of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), is a global blockchain security company specializing in smart contract audits, AI-powered threat detection, token security analysis, and decentralized application security. Having performed 2,700+ smart contract audits, Cyberscope helps organizations and investors identify vulnerabilities, strengthen blockchain security, and build trust across decentralized ecosystems. Its flagship platform, Cyberscan AI, leverages artificial intelligence to provide instant smart contract analysis, risk scoring, real-time threat intelligence, and proactive security insights for Web3 users and projects.About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TACTAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world's largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST and ISO standards and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.For more details, please contact:Group Corporate Communications | TAC Securitymedia@tacsecurity.com

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