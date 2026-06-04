Why Cyberscope and EasyMM Believe Security Is the New Growth Strategy for Web3

Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company and EasyMM have formed a strategic partnership.

TAC Security (NSE:TAC)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberscope Web3 Security Arm of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE:TAC) and EasyMM have formed a strategic partnership as blockchain startups increasingly seek both market depth and investor confidence from day one.In Crypto’s Next Growth Phase, Liquidity Alone Isn’t EnoughThe cryptocurrency industry has long treated liquidity and security as separate disciplines. One helps tokens trade. The other helps them survive.But as capital becomes more selective and investors increasingly scrutinize projects before committing funds, Web3 companies are finding that market activity without trust can be as damaging as having trust without market activity.That reality is behind a new partnership between Cyberscope, the blockchain security and auditing firm, and EasyMM, a provider of market-making and liquidity solutions.The companies said Wednesday they will combine their respective services to offer blockchain projects a more integrated path from launch to growth—pairing smart contract security, audits, and trust infrastructure with liquidity management and token market support.The move reflects a broader shift occurring across the digital asset sector. During the previous market cycle, many projects prioritized exchange listings and trading volume as indicators of success. In the current environment, however, institutional participants, venture investors, and retail communities are increasingly demanding evidence of both technical security and sustainable market development before engaging with a project.“Liquidity builds markets. Security builds trust,” said a spokesperson for EasyMM. “Partnering with Cyberscope means our clients no longer have to choose between the two—they get both from day one.”For emerging blockchain projects, the challenges are often interconnected. A secure protocol with limited liquidity can struggle to attract users. Conversely, a highly liquid token can quickly lose market confidence if vulnerabilities emerge or transparency standards are lacking.The partnership seeks to address both sides of that equation.Cyberscope has built its reputation around smart contract audits, security assessments, and trust-focused infrastructure designed to help projects demonstrate credibility.EasyMM specializes in market making, liquidity provision, and token growth strategies intended to support healthier trading environments and long-term ecosystem development.Together, the companies plan to create referral channels, coordinated go-to-market initiatives, and bundled support services aimed at helping projects launch with stronger foundations.The collaboration comes at a time when the Web3 industry is increasingly moving away from growth-at-all-costs strategies and toward models centered on resilience, transparency, and sustainable adoption.For blockchain founders, the message is becoming clearer: attracting capital may require liquidity, but keeping it increasingly depends on trust.And in crypto’s next chapter, those two ingredients may no longer be optional.About Cyberscope Web3 Security, Inc.Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 Security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across the decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset sectors. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope's proprietary tools combine automated and manual analysis to deliver rapid, high-quality security assessments recognized by major industry platforms such as CoinMarketCap, PinkSale, and DxSale. With a reputation for quality, speed, and trust, and backed by the resources and global reach of TAC Security, Cyberscope is positioned to set new standards for security, transparency, and compliance in the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem.About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TACTAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST, and ISO standards, and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.For more details, please contact:Group Corporate Communications | TAC Security | media@tacsecurity.com

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