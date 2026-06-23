National HIV Testing Day is June 27: Check your status

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Jonathan Joseph, (334) 206-2095

National HIV Testing Day has been observed annually on June 27 since 1995. This is a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment. Knowing your HIV status helps you choose options to stay healthy.

The Office of HIV Prevention and Care Director, Vontrese McGhee, states that HIV testing is the only way to identify people with HIV, so they can be linked to care and help them get on medication.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorses this concept: undetectable equals untransmittable (U=U), which means that people with HIV who take their medication daily and achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load have effectively zero risk of sexually transmitting HIV to their partners.

Since the launch of the 2019 national initiative, Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America (EHE), the goal is to focus efforts on diagnosing, treating, preventing, and responding to new HIV infections in the U.S. with an overall goal of reducing new HIV infections by 90 percent by 2030. Let’s Stop HIV Together is a campaign that is part of the EHE initiative. The EHE initiative in Alabama highlights ways to reduce HIV stigma and promote testing and treatment for priority populations that include anyone at risk for HIV infection.

For information, contact Jonathan Joseph at [email protected] or (334) 206-2095. To learn about HIV and free testing, visit ADPH's HIV website.

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6/23/26

County health departments throughout Alabama provide a wide range of confidential and professional services. Contact your local county health department for additional information.

Mission: To promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health

Vision: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. Healthy Alabama.