What You Should Know About Cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused when a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel). People can become infected with Cyclospora by consuming food or water that contains the parasite. Outbreaks of cyclosporiasis are often linked to fresh fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, herbs, and berries. Direct person-to-person transmission is unlikely.

Symptoms

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis typically appear anywhere from 2 days to 2 weeks after infection. Common symptoms include:

Watery Diarrhea

Loss of Appetite

Weight Loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased Gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Some people may also experience:

Vomiting

Body Aches

Headache

Low-grade Fever

Flu-like Symptoms

Some symptoms, including diarrhea, may go away for a brief period and then return. Others, such as fatigue, may continue even after the intestinal symptoms have stopped.

Treatment

Anyone experiencing symptoms of cyclosporiasis should see their healthcare provider for medication options. Resting and drinking plenty of fluids are important for those who experience diarrhea.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with healthy immune systems will likely recover fully from cyclosporiasis without treatment, although the illness may last longer if untreated.

For people in poor health or with weakened immune systems, cyclosporiasis can last longer or become more severe. According to the American Association of Retired Persons, the illness can be particularly dangerous for older adults because of the effects of persistent diarrhea, with the main concern being dehydration. For older adults with underlying medical conditions, dehydration can result in weakness, dizziness, falls, acute kidney injury, and worsening of chronic conditions.

Cyclosporiasis is often treated with trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), a combination antibiotic. This medication can interact with blood thinners, some diabetes medications, and drugs that affect potassium levels or kidney function, so patients are advised to have their healthcare providers review their medication list before prescribing it.

Prevention

The following steps are recommended to reduce your risk of getting sick with cyclosporiasis:

Wash your hands and any fresh produce thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Cooking can kill the parasite. Since washing alone cannot guarantee Cyclospora removal, cook produce to a temperature of at least 158 °F (70°C).

Learn which foods are more likely to contain the parasite Cyclospora and ways to prevent getting cyclosporiasis.

Stay up to date on food recalls and outbreaks.

If you have cyclosporiasis, local or state health officials might reach out to ask what you ate in the two weeks before you became ill. Any information you can share can help officials find out which foods might be contaminated.