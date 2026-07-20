Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Updates Public on Cyclosporiasis Cases and Food Safety Guidance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Dr. Burnestine Taylor, (334) 206-5325

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is providing an important update on the ongoing national outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. It is most commonly reported in the U.S. from May through August each year. Domestically acquired cyclosporiasis is typically linked to the consumption of contaminated fresh produce, including basil, cilantro, leafy greens such as lettuce, snow peas, berries, and melons.

As of July 20, 2026, there have been 28 reported cases of cyclosporiasis in Alabama. Of these, 22 (78.6%) are in the Northern District, 2 (7.1%) are in the Southwestern District, and 1 (3.6%) each is in Mobile, Northeastern, Southeastern, and West Central Districts. Only two cases have required hospitalization, and there have been no deaths. Four cases (14.3%) are related to international travel, and eight cases (28.6%) are associated with two separate foodborne outbreaks at Mexican-style restaurants (not Taco Bell).

Testing food for bacteria and parasites is very complicated. At this time, with the current national outbreak, federal partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have identified a link to certain lots of shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Currently, none of the Alabama cases have been directly linked to these Taco Bell locations, but the investigation is ongoing.

FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results from Taylor Farms de Mexico and concluded that a previously reported finding of a positive result for Cyclospora is a false positive. FDA and state partners continue to collect and analyze product samples. As of July 19, 2026, there are no confirmed positive sample results for product testing for Cyclospora.

ADPH understands that, in cooperation with the FDA, out of an abundance of caution, Taylor Farms de Mexico and Taylor Fresh Foods are voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market, which includes products supplied to KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Sysco, Cross Valley Farms, and Peak Fresh Produce, with more likely to be announced. The FDA is routinely updating its website with investigation and recall information as it becomes available.

Symptoms and Incubation Period

Primary symptoms of cyclosporiasis include:

Watery diarrhea

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Other symptoms may include stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, and weight loss. Symptoms usually begin about one week after infection (ranging from 2 days to over 2 weeks). Without treatment, symptoms can last from a few days up to a month or longer. If you experience these symptoms, it is important to stay well-hydrated.

What To Do If You Are Sick

Contact your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of cyclosporiasis.

Request specific testing for Cyclospora, as routine stool tests may not detect this parasite.

Health officials may contact you to help identify the source of contaminated food. Please cooperate and provide detailed information about what you ate in the two weeks before becoming ill.

Prevention Tips

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially after handling raw produce and before eating or preparing food.

Wash all fresh fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Cooking produce to at least 158 °F (70°C) can kill Cyclospora. Washing alone may not eliminate the parasite.

Don’t eat recalled lettuce from grocery stores or restaurants. If you don’t know the source of the iceberg lettuce, ask the grocery store or restaurant.

Stay informed about current food recalls and outbreaks by checking updates from ADPH, CDC, and FDA websites.

For more information and ongoing updates, please visit:

Stay informed, wash your produce, and seek care if you develop symptoms.

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7/20/26

County health departments throughout Alabama provide a wide range of confidential and professional services. Contact your local county health department for additional information.

Mission: To promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health

Vision: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. Healthy Alabama.