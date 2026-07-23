Alabama Department of Public Health confirms measles case in Alabama resident; Reminds travelers to stay up to date on MMR vaccination

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Dr. Burnestine Taylor, (334) 206-5325

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed a case of measles in an Alabama resident currently residing and working outside the state. The person, who was unvaccinated, is not associated with any known public exposures in Alabama. However, it serves as a reminder that unvaccinated individuals can be exposed to measles while traveling within the United States or internationally and may unknowingly bring the virus home, where it can be spread to others.

Measles is a serious, highly contagious viral respiratory illness that spreads through droplets sprayed into the air when someone with measles sneezes or coughs. If exposed, unvaccinated people have a 90 percent chance of becoming infected. Measles symptoms usually appear 7-14 days after infection, and infected people can spread the disease to other people who are not protected for several days before becoming symptomatic. Common measles symptoms include:

High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Rash

In the United States, measles cases often originate from international travel. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that, as of July 16, there have been 2,260 confirmed measles cases in the United States this year. With many people traveling within the United States and to other parts of the world during the summer, ADPH emphasizes that the best way to protect yourself from measles is to get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The CDC recommends the following regarding MMR vaccination:

Children

Two doses of MMR vaccine. First dose at age 12 through 15 months. Second dose at age 4 through 6 years before school entry.



Adults

1 or 2 doses of MMR vaccine, depending on risk factors.

Anyone traveling internationally should be fully vaccinated before traveling. Infants 6 to 11 months old should get 1 dose of the MMR vaccine before travel. Then they should get 2 more doses after their first birthday.

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children under 5 years of age. Complications can range from ear infections to diarrhea, pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and even death. Parents should ensure their children receive recommended MMR vaccinations according to the routine immunization schedule. Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status should contact their healthcare provider to determine whether vaccination is recommended.

To learn more about measles, visit the ADPH website.

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7/23/26



County health departments throughout Alabama provide a wide range of confidential and professional services. Contact your local county health department for additional information.

Mission: To promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health

Vision: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. Healthy Alabama.