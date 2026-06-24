Transdev Blazefield Chooses Passenger, a Masabi company, to Power Customer-Facing Digital Services

Transdev Blazefield Chooses Passenger

North of England bus operator re-signs with Passenger, renewing a long-standing partnership that saw its Transdev Go app exceed 100,000 monthly active users

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London - Wednesday 24th June 2026 - Passenger, a Masabi company, the transport information and ticketing provider, today announced that Transdev Blazefield is returning to its platform to power customer-facing digital services for its operations across the North of England. The renewed partnership sees Transdev Blazefield re-sign with Passenger following a period using an alternative supplier.Transdev Blazefield’s relationship with Passenger began in December 2017 with the launch of Transdev Go, a single, integrated mobile app designed to reflect the operator’s distinctive multi-brand identity across Lancashire and Yorkshire. Covering seven subsidiary companies, including The Harrogate Bus Company, The Keighley Bus Company, The Blackburn Bus Company, FLYER, Coastliner, Team Pennine and The Burnley Bus Company, the app brought the whole Transdev network together in a single app.The partnership developed in September 2019 with the launch of a new multi-operator website, creating what was, at the time, one of the most capable eCommerce platforms in the UK bus industry. Tickets purchased online were fulfilled automatically to the Transdev Go app, and the network’s data was made openly available ahead of regulatory requirements.By early 2023, Transdev Go had surpassed 100,000 monthly active users, doubling in just 18 months, with more customers buying their tickets through the app than through any other payment method. Transdev described the app as “a consistent source of accurate information” which had “changed the way customers use our buses.”The migration process is already underway, with teams from both Passenger and Transdev Blazefield working closely to ensure a seamless transition back to the platform. Once complete, Passenger will again support the operator’s apps, websites and eCommerce infrastructure, helping customers access trusted journey information and digital ticketing across the network.“Our history with Transdev Blazefield is filled with milestone achievements that measure against the best in the UK local transport industry, and we have always deeply valued their product-led, customer-focused approach,” said Tom Quay, Advisor at Masabi. “Welcoming them back to Passenger in 2026 is an important moment for our team, one that reinforces the value of a reliable SaaS platform which can drive customer growth and maintain passenger trust. Across the whole team, we are delighted to be working together again.”“Passenger played an important part in the growth of our digital customer offering, and we are pleased to be returning to their platform,” said Henri Rohard, Managing Director at Transdev Blazefield. “Our customers expect accurate, easy-to-access information and simple digital ticketing as part of their everyday journeys and, as we continue to assess, monitor and invest in reliable, customer-focused services across our network, returning to Passenger gives us the proven functionality, flexibility and support we need to keep improving the digital experience for our customers.”

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