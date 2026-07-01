Myriota launches hybrid 5G satellite and cellular IoT network delivering uninterrupted global connectivity

Hybrid 5G satellite and cellular IoT network delivering uninterrupted global connectivity Ben Cade, CEO, Myriota

Unlocks next phase of growth with HyperPulse & AssetHawk now providing unparalleled coverage for tracking / monitoring of industrial assets via a single network

For the first time, it’s commercially viable to connect almost any asset, anywhere, for less than a dollar per month. That’s not an incremental improvement. That’s a new market.” — Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myriota, a global leader in satellite Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced the addition of cellular connectivity to its HyperPulse 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) and AssetHawk asset tracker device, creating a hybrid IoT network that delivers seamless satellite and cellular coverage.By combining HyperPulse’s low-power satellite connectivity with support for cellular networks, Myriota delivers a hybrid solution designed, and priced, for industrial IoT at scale. The launch expands the company’s addressable market, enabling seamless tracking of assets moving between cellular coverage and remote, zero-cell environments, a segment long underserved by single-mode solutions. It also addresses a longstanding industry challenge: making hybrid connectivity simple to deploy, manage, and price.HyperPulse routes each message automatically across cellular or satellite based on availability and configuration. It removes the need to manage separate satellite and cellular providers, contracts, and platforms. A single device on a single connectivity contract now covers the full operational geography of an asset, from urban logistics hubs to the most remote environments on Earth.Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota said, “For decades, vast numbers of remote and distributed operational assets have remained disconnected – not because the technology didn't exist, but because the economics never worked. HyperPulse changes that equation. For the first time, it’s commercially viable to connect almost any asset, anywhere, for less than a dollar per month. That’s not an incremental improvement. That’s a new market.”A larger addressable marketSatellite IoT has historically served the most remote use cases. Adding cellular changes the economics for a far broader asset class: trailers moving along transport corridors, generators rotating between sites, containers transitioning through ports before moving inland, as well as distributed infrastructure where assets are permanently split between connected and remote locations. These assets spend only part of their working life outside terrestrial coverage - enough to need satellite, but not enough to justify satellite-only economics. HyperPulse now serves them effectively and efficiently.ABI Research forecasts that IoT connections built on non-terrestrial network standards will grow from 2.08 million in 2024 to nearly 14 million by 2032, a 26.9 per cent CAGR. Myriota is positioned at the forefront of that growth curve and the broader convergence of satellite and cellular.Engineered for deployment at scaleMyriota designed, built, and operates the HyperPulse network. Compliant to 3GPP Release 17 standards and compatible with a growing ecosystem of standards-based silicon, HyperPulse delivers hybrid coverage across the US, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, with more markets due to launch this year. Adding cellular lowers the blended cost per message by seamlessly routing to the most cost-effective network – and with hybrid data plans starting at USD $0.99 per device per month, the company reinforces its position as one of the most competitively priced operators in IoT connectivity.AssetHawk, Myriota's ruggedized, battery-powered asset tracker, is the first device purpose-built to enable deployments on the hybrid HyperPulse network. Designed as an integration-ready device for solution providers, it includes BLE sensor integration, effectively turning a single tracker into a localized sensor hub. AssetHawk provides a low-cost foundation for partners to build and deploy industrial IoT solutions at scale – delivering the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for a hybrid tracker in the market.Hybrid connectivity across HyperPulse and AssetHawk will be available later this month. To learn more, visit myriota.comAbout MyriotaMyriota is a global leader in satellite IoT connectivity. Over the past decade, the company has built an expanding satellite constellation, secured a substantial patent portfolio of over 170 patents, and raised more than $100 million in funding. It now delivers both connectivity and hardware that underpin critical operations across agriculture, utilities, logistics, mining and environmental monitoring.Myriota enables systems integrators, solution providers and OEMs to easily develop and deploy connected products that sense, track, and monitor assets even in the most remote environments. With teams across 19 global locations and deep partnerships in key markets, Myriota remains focused on its mission to connect the physical world for impact.

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