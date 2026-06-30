Infovista VistaView deployed by Bandwidth to enhance voice quality across its global cloud communications network

Enhances monitoring, analytics, and operational control across infrastructure footprint reaching nearly 70 countries

PARIS, FRANCE, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infovista , the network and customer experience intelligence company, today announced that Bandwidth Inc. , a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, is deploying Infovista’s VistaView solution to enhance monitoring and analytics, across Bandwidth’s global voice network.Bandwidth powers mission-critical voice, messaging, and emergency services for many of the world’s largest enterprises and communications platforms, operating its own global Communications Cloud across nearly 70 countries. As Bandwidth continues to scale its global platform and support increasing demand for AI workflows, the company is investing in additional operational observability and analytics capabilities.To support this initiative, Bandwidth selected VistaView, part of Infovista’s VistaOne platform. VistaView will provide the Bandwidth network engineering team with additional end-to-end observability tooling across its distributed voice environment to enable faster anomaly detection and resolution.“We continue to invest in enhanced capabilities to deliver the highest level of performance and reliability for our customers’ mission-critical, AI-driven communications,” said Will Powers, VP of Systems and Data Services Infrastructure at Bandwidth. “VistaView is a valuable tool that will help our engineering teams manage the dynamic traffic of the AI era.”“Bandwidth’s selection of VistaView demonstrates the value of our approach to delivering proven assurance capabilities,” said Muhannad Alabweh, Chief Product Officer at Infovista. “With VistaView as part of the VistaOne platform, Bandwidth gains not just visibility, but the intelligence to act on what they observe, turning network data into decisive operational outcomes.”This deployment reinforces Infovista’s role as a trusted partner for communications service providers and cloud communications platforms seeking to uplevel voice operations, improve service quality, and scale efficiently in increasingly complex network environments.***About InfovistaInfovista delivers intelligent insights that enable operators and enterprises to turn complexity into actionable clarity. Powered by VistAI, an agentic AI framework built on decades of telecom and customer experience expertise, Infovista unifies network and enterprise CX with solutions spanning planning, testing, assurance, and monetization. Serving over 1,000 customers across more than 130 countries, Infovista transforms data into decisions. www.infovista.com Media Contact:Alexandre Le Coqalexandre.lecoq@infovista.com+33 (0)1 55 52 15 05VistaView™ and VistaOne™ are trademarks of Infovista. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.