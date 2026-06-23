Rechat Launches App Platform

For the first time, any brokerage on Rechat can build their own apps on the operating system built for scale.

For the last decade, real estate has been told to choose between buying a dozen tools that barely talk to each other or settling for one rigid all-in-one. We’re offering a third, new path.” — Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the AI operating system for real estate, today opened its platform as a foundation for custom apps, giving brokerages, technology partners and vendors the ability to build and launch their own branded applications on top of Rechat. The app platform is available to every brokerage, team and partner starting today.The shift has been underway for over a year. It began with Douglas Elliman and SERHANT., developing custom apps on Rechat and more recently Nest Realty, using Rechat’s APIs and built on the same app platform.“Rechat is quickly becoming to real estate what iOS is to the smartphone, and what Shopify is to online stores: a platform companies build on to create their own unique experiences,” said Shayan Hamidi, Founder and CEO of Rechat. “For the last decade, real estate has been told to choose between buying a dozen tools that barely talk to each other or settling for one rigid all-in-one. We’re offering a third, new path.”Rechat serves as the foundation for real estate companies to build their own applications. By combining hundreds of third-party integrations, core brokerage systems, AI, and enterprise-grade security into a single platform, Rechat gives brokerages everything they need to build and launch custom applications. Through headless APIs, organizations can use modern AI development and vibe coding tools to move from idea to production in a fraction of the time and cost required to build from scratch.Brokerages want technology that feels like theirs rather than off-the-shelf, but building it from scratch impacts profitability and is not their core skill set as a brokerage. By opening its platform, Rechat lets any brokerage or partner launch a branded, custom application on infrastructure already trusted across the industry, without rebuilding the plumbing of a real estate business from the ground up.“From day one, Rechat was architected as an operating system: one data model connecting CRM, marketing, design and transactions, with Lucy, our AI assistant, running across all of it, we didn’t bolt this on,” said Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer of Rechat. “That foundation is what lets a brokerage or a partnership create a production-grade app in weeks or months, not years. They build their idea; they don’t rebuild the infrastructure underneath it.”Developers build custom interfaces that load directly inside of Rechat. Each app is hosted on the developer’s own server and rendered natively within Rechat at runtime. Rather than bundling its own software, an app taps into the building blocks Rechat provides: live data such as the contact and user being viewed, actions like updating a record, and ready-made interface components including an email composer, date pickers and multistep forms. The result is an app that is fast to build, lightweight and visually indistinguishable from the rest of the platform. Once registered, it appears right on the homepage and contact profile, where agents already work.“Every brokerage wants technology that feels like theirs, not like everyone else’s. Until now, that meant a multiyear, multimillion-dollar build,” said Audie Chamberlain, VP of Strategic Growth at Rechat. “Opening the Rechat platform changes the math entirely. A brokerage can launch its own branded app, with its own workflows, on a system already trusted by the best and fastest growing names in the business.”Rechat’s platform is open to brokerages, teams and technology partners now.About RechatRechat is real estate’s first AI operating system for modern brokerages and the only super app for agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing their business across multiple disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Design and Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Agent Assistant, Lucy. Agents and teams can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single operating system and super app, streamlining tasks and automating processes from start to finish of a deal. Learn more at rechat.ai

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