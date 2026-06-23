TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure of Beard Spur

HAGERSTOWN, MD (June 23, 2026) – The Washington County Highway Department announces an upcoming road closure of Beard Spur on Thursday, June 25, 2026 from 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for pipe replacement.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Alternative routes will be available for motorists.

For further information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations and Marketing Department at [email protected].

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