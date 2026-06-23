Aqua NJ PFAS Removal

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Aqua NJ recently closed on a $4.4 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to address emerging contaminants in the drinking water system. Emerging contaminants are substances that have recently gained attention because of their potential impact on human health and the environment. Among the most concerning are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of man-made chemicals that have been used for decades in products such as nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, firefighting foam, and food packaging. Because these chemicals do not readily break down in the environment, they are often referred to as "forever chemicals."

The Water Bank will finance the installation of ion exchange treatment systems at two existing well sites in Hamilton Township. These advanced filtration systems will remove PFAS from the water supply, helping to ensure compliance with drinking water standards and protect public health.