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Ocean Gate Borough Water Tower

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Ocean Gate Borough recently closed on a $965,468 loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to improve its community water system, which provides drinking water and fire protection services. The project will rehabilitate the Borough's elevated water storage tank, which has a capacity of 200,000 gallons and is due for inspection, rehabilitation, and repainting.

To facilitate this work, the tank will be taken offline temporarily. During that period, the Borough will purchase water from Aqua New Jersey through an existing interconnection within the distribution system. The rehabilitation and painting process will also require the temporary removal of existing communications equipment and antennas located at the top of the tank.

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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Ocean Gate Borough Water Tower

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