Seaside Park Borough Equipment Purchase

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Seaside Park Borough recently closed on a $1.2 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to purchase equipment that will help improve water quality in local waterways, including Barnegat Bay, the Toms River, and the Atlantic Ocean.

The project will provide the Borough with the equipment needed to remove sediment, debris, and other pollutants from roadways and the municipal stormwater system before they can be carried into nearby waterways. The equipment purchase includes a vacuum truck, street sweeper, excavator, and dump truck.

In addition to protecting water quality, the new equipment will help the Borough comply with New Jersey's Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit requirements. These regulations require municipalities to implement measures that reduce pollutants in stormwater runoff and prevent contaminants from entering rivers, bays, lakes, and coastal waters. By enhancing its ability to maintain roads, storm drains, and other stormwater infrastructure, Seaside Park will be better equipped to meet these requirements while safeguarding the environment and public health.