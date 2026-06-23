Two Rivers Reclamation Authority Efficiency Project

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Two Rivers Reclamation Authority ("TRRA") recently closed on a $6.3 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to finance critical wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout its service area.

The project will eliminate four aging wastewater pump stations: Pump Station #8 on Pemberton Avenue, Pump Station #15 on Horseneck Point Road, Pump Station #18 on Riverside Avenue, and Pump Station #19 on Riordan Place. These facilities will be replaced with a new gravity sewer system.

Unlike pump stations, which require mechanical equipment and electricity to move wastewater, gravity sewers rely on the natural slope of the land to transport wastewater through the collection system. This approach reduces operational complexity and maintenance needs while improving long-term reliability.

By replacing the pump stations and associated force mains, the project will eliminate aging pumping equipment and infrastructure that are increasingly susceptible to breakdowns and emergency repairs. The improvements are expected to reduce energy consumption and treatment costs while enhancing the overall functionality, resilience, and reliability of TRRA's wastewater collection system.

This investment will help ensure dependable wastewater service for the community while supporting more efficient and sustainable operations for years to come.