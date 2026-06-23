Wildwood City Lead Service Line Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Wildwood City recently closed on a $30 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace 861 lead services for Phase 1 in the City of Wildwood, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Lower Township and Middle Township. The project will include the replacement of the lead services and associated roadway and surface restorations.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to identify and remove lead service lines throughout the region, helping to protect public health and ensure compliance with state and federal drinking water regulations. By replacing these aging service lines, the project will reduce potential lead exposure and provide safer, more reliable drinking water for thousands of residents.

The New Jersey Water Bank's financing support enables local communities to undertake critical infrastructure improvements while minimizing the financial burden on ratepayers.