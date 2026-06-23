Beachwood Borough Water Main Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Beachwood Borough recently closed on a $3.2 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace aging water mains throughout the borough.

The project will modernize critical drinking water infrastructure, improving system reliability and reducing the risk of water main breaks and service disruptions for residents and businesses. Replacing aging water lines will also help improve water quality and support the long-term sustainability of Beachwood's water system.

The New Jersey Water Bank, a partnership between the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, provides low-cost financing to communities undertaking vital water infrastructure improvements. Through this financing, Beachwood Borough can invest in significant infrastructure improvements while minimizing costs to local ratepayers.