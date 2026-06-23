Atlantic City MUA Lead Service Line Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Atlantic City MUA recently closed on a $49.3 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace lead and galvanized water service lines. Lead service lines can pose a serious public health risk when lead enters drinking water through corrosion. Galvanized service lines that are, or were previously, connected to lead piping can also capture and release lead particles over time. Replacing these lines helps reduce potential lead exposure, improve water quality, and strengthen the reliability of local drinking water infrastructure.

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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