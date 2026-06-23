Westminster / Impersonating an officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1005325
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2026 @ 0826 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, Vermont
ACCUSED: Frederick Berard
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
VIOLATION: Impersonating an Officer
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2026, at approximately 0826 hours, Trooper with the Vermont State Police were notified of an individual who appeared to be impersonating a police officer in downtown Newfane on the evenings of 06/17 and 06/18. Investigation revealed that Frederick Berard (59) of Newfane, Vermont impersonated a law enforcement or state officer. Berard was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/28/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 at 0830 AM
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600
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