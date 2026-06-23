Westminster / Impersonating an officer

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B1005325 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 06/19/2026 @ 0826 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, Vermont ACCUSED: Frederick Berard AGE: 59 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont VIOLATION: Impersonating an Officer SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2026, at approximately 0826 hours, Trooper with the Vermont State Police were notified of an individual who appeared to be impersonating a police officer in downtown Newfane on the evenings of 06/17 and 06/18. Investigation revealed that Frederick Berard (59) of Newfane, Vermont impersonated a law enforcement or state officer. Berard was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/28/2026 at 0830 hours. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 at 0830 AM LODGED: N/A BAIL: None MUG SHOT: No Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks 1330 Westminster Heights Rd Putney, Vermont 05346 802-722-4600

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