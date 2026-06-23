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Westminster / Impersonating an officer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26B1005325

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2026 @ 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, Vermont

ACCUSED: Frederick Berard                                  

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATION: Impersonating an Officer

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2026, at approximately 0826 hours, Trooper with the Vermont State Police were notified of an individual who appeared to be impersonating a police officer in downtown Newfane on the evenings of 06/17 and 06/18. Investigation revealed that Frederick Berard (59) of Newfane, Vermont impersonated a law enforcement or state officer. Berard was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/28/2026 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/28/2026 at 0830 AM

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600

 

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Westminster / Impersonating an officer

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