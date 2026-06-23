Traffic Alert- i89NB Exit 13 (St. Albans)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 NB in the area of Exit 13, the St Albans Exit, is down to one lane due to a two car motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours while crews work the scene and clean up fluids and remove the vehicles from the roadway.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.









Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173