Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,361 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert- i89NB Exit 13 (St. Albans)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans            

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 NB in the area of Exit 13, the St Albans Exit, is down to one lane due to a two car motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours while crews work the scene and clean up fluids and remove the vehicles from the roadway.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic Alert- i89NB Exit 13 (St. Albans)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.