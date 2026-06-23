Re: Traffic Alert- i89NB Exit 13 (St. Albans)
Correction: Exit 19 is the exit number, not 13. Thank you.
Sent: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 2:40 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert- i89NB Exit 13 (St. Albans)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 NB in the area of Exit 13, the St Albans Exit, is down to one lane due to a two car motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours while crews work the scene and clean up fluids and remove the vehicles from the roadway.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Jared Phillips
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
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