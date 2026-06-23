CR 393 North open to two-way traffic
CR 393 North open to two-way traffic
Although the project is not fully completed, CR 393 North was opened to two-way traffic yesterday evening. Motorists may still encounter intermittent lane closures and short delays as the final items are completed.
Walton County Public Works and Engineering would like to express their appreciation to Gulf Coast Utility Contractors and the CEI firm HDR for their hard work on this project.
For more information, contact Walton County Public Works – (850) 892-8108.
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