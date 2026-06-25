Domain Name Contest Turns Lost Domains Into Prizes

Lost a domain? Here’s a chance to get something out of it.

URLs.com launches free contest for entrepreneurs, creators and domain investors with $5,000+ in prizes

The best domain stories usually come with a little pain, a little comedy, and a lesson someone else can use...This contest gives people a reason to tell those stories, and maybe get something back” — Jeff Garbutt

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- URLs.com today announced “The Domain That Got Away”, a free online contest inviting entrepreneurs, creators, and domain investors to share their stories about a domain they lost, missed, forgot to renew, passed on, or failed to acquire.The contest is open now through Sept. 22 at URLs.com/lost-domain-contest/ and gives entrants a chance to win more than $5,000 in prizes, including subscriptions, expert consultations, professional domain appraisals and more. First place includes $500 cash and $500 in account credits from Spaceship , the modern platform for domains, smart portfolio management via SellerHub, and professional business email with Spacemail.WHY ENTERA domain name can shape a company’s visibility, credibility and growth. Nearly everyone has a story about the name they should have fought harder to keep or secure. The contest turns a painful missed opportunity into a shot at valuable resources and public recognition and only takes a couple minutes to enter.FIRST-PLACE PRIZES:• $500 cash + $500 in Spaceship account credits• Countersign one-year Team subscription• DomDB one-year Tycoon subscription• URLs.com brokerage consultation + discounted commission• Official URLs.com domain appraisal• 30-minute consultation with attorney Jeff Neuman of JJN SolutionsSECOND-PLACE PRIZES:• $25 Dynadot credit• Official URLs.com domain appraisalEligible stories may involve domains lost through expiration, auction, theft, failed negotiations, disputes or other real-world scenarios. Entries are limited to one per person.“The best domain stories usually come with a little pain, a little comedy, and a lesson someone else can use,” said Jeff Garbutt, founder and Broker-in-Chief of URLs.com. “This contest gives people a reason to tell those stories, and maybe get something back from the one that got away.”Entrants can enter here for free and it only takes a couple minutes: URLs.com/lost-domain-contest ABOUT URLs.comURLs.com is a leading domain brokerage that helps buyers acquire memorable digital assets and assists domain owners in bringing valuable domains to market. The firm specializes in premium domain strategy, brokerage and positioning high-value domains for the right buyers. Through The Domain That Got Away, URLs.com is giving founders, creators, and domain investors a chance to turn their lost domain into practical prizes for their next online move.

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