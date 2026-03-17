URLs.com Announces Strategic Partnership with .buzz Registry to Represent Premium Domain Inventory

The new partnership expands access to premium .buzz domains and introduces innovative marketing of newly available registry inventory

A domain should help frame the story, make the brand easier to remember, and generate a ‘buzz’ from day one.” — Jeff Garbutt

ORANGEBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- URLs.com today announced a strategic partnership with the .buzz registry to represent select registry-reserved .buzz domain names through URLs.com. The collaboration expands access to premium .buzz domain names and introduces newly available registry inventory designed for modern brand launches, media projects and community-driven campaigns.Many of the domains being introduced were previously held in reserve by the registry and are being brought to market for the first time, giving entrepreneurs, creators and companies access to short, memorable digital assets built for conversation-driven brands.Market ExpansionAs marketing cycles accelerate and brands launch campaigns more frequently, domain names are increasingly being used as campaign assets rather than static company identifiers. The .buzz extension reflects that shift by naturally signaling conversation, momentum and audience engagement.Unlike traditional extensions that primarily identify companies, .buzz domains are designed to spark discussion and attention around launches, communities and media projects where generating awareness quickly matters.Premium domains have long been viewed as foundational digital assets, and short, category-defining names are increasingly attracting interest from entrepreneurs, creators and domain investors who recognize their long-term branding value. The availability of previously reserved .buzz domains introduces new opportunities for both brand builders and strategic domain buyers.“This partnership gives buyers direct access to the strongest .buzz inventory in the market,” said Jeff Garbutt, founder and Broker-in-Chief of URLs.com. “A domain should help frame the story, make the brand easier to remember, and generate a ‘buzz’ from day one, especially when the name itself invites conversation.”Garbutt added that the partnership allows URLs.com to bring newly available registry domains to market in more creative ways, using category-focused promotion, targeted outreach and broader exposure for premium names.“.buzz was built for brands and creators who want to generate conversation,” said Bill Doshier of the .buzz registry. “The URLs.com partnership puts our strongest .buzz domains directly in front of businesses looking for names that can generate real momentum.”What the Partnership Includes• Representation of select registry-reserved .buzz domains through URLs.com• Targeted marketing campaigns for newly released registry inventory• Top domain name broker-led support for pricing, negotiation and white-glove domain transfer• A dedicated destination for browsing premium .buzz inventory at: URLs.com/premium-gtlds/dot-buzz/ About URLs.comURLs.com is a leading domain brokerage that helps buyers acquire memorable digital assets and assists domain owners in bringing valuable domains to market. The firm specializes in premium domain strategy, brokerage and positioning high-value domains for the right buyers. Through its partnership with the .buzz registry, URLs.com now represents select registry-reserved .buzz domains and will promote newly available inventory through targeted marketing, buyer outreach and brokerage support.

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