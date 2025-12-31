URLs.com Rebrands from PrimeLoyalty.com

PrimeLoyalty has rebranded to URLs.com

The name change underscores commitment to brokering unforgettable domains

ORANGEBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- URLs.com, a premium domain name brokerage formerly known as Prime Loyalty, today announced its official rebrand to align the company’s name with the high-value digital assets it brokers.Why the Rebrand NowAfter more than two decades in the premium domain market, the team saw that the Prime Loyalty brand no longer matched the leverage it was creating for clients. URLs.com instantly offers a clearer path for new customers, a stronger and more universal brand, and a category-defining name with built-in value.“I’ve spent decades telling founders that the right domain gives them more reach, authority, and opportunity with every conversation that follows,” said Jeff Garbutt, founder and “Broker-in-Chief” at URLs.com. “Rebranding from PrimeLoyalty to URLs.com makes our digital identity as clear and memorable as the domains we represent. It signals exactly what we do in a single word.”The rebrand does not change the company’s ownership, leadership, or core services.About the URLs.com Domain SaleIn April of this year, founder Jeff Garbutt quietly brokered and acquired URLs.com in an off-market deal. “Once I knew my industry’s category defining domain was on the table, not buying it became the real risk. If I couldn't make the math work now, I never would.”, said Jeff. The team performed a competitive domain landscape analysis, weighed the opportunity cost, then quickly closed in an all cash deal.Benefits for Buyers, Sellers, and Partner BrokersThe new brand reflects a broader mandate: to connect visionaries with the digital real estate that defines their category.- Buy-side clients gain access to more exclusive listings, faster prospect response times, and deeper market intelligence.- Sell-side clients benefit from added reach, stronger positioning, and curated exposure for high-value assets.- Partner brokers tap into co-marketing opportunities and reputationally aligned referrals that grow everyone’s deal flow.“Loyalty still sits at the center of everything we do,” Garbutt said. “The name changed, but our promise didn’t: unforgettable domains, delivered with trust.”Free Domain Change ChecklistAs part of the transition, URLs.com has published a free domain name transition checklist, a practical download for teams planning a domain change. The guide outlines key steps around timing, redirects, email, and DNS so companies can upgrade their online identity with less risk and more clarity. It is available at URLs.com/domain-change-playbook/ Future PlansUnder the URLs.com banner, the company plans to expand its tools, insights, and AI-augmented services to support brands, investors, and partner brokers worldwide.About URLs.comURLs.com is a boutique premium domain name brokerage that helps companies and investors acquire and sell category-defining domains through its high-touch service and trusted guidance. URLs.com is led by its Broker-in-Chief, Jeff Garbutt, who brings more than 25 years of domain sales experience and 20 years as a Sergeant with the Manhattan NYPD, where he mastered his “verbal judo” and analysis skills.

