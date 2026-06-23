MDC hosts two free programs July 10 at Meramec Conservation Area

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SULLIVAN, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Meramec Conservation Area near Sullivan offers more than 4,000 acres of lush Ozark forests and provides a paved ADA walking path, challenging natural surface hiking trails, horseback riding, and boat access on the Meramec River.

To highlight the area, MDC is offering two programs on Friday, July 10, including a hike on the Meramec Woodland Trail and an Intro to Knot Tying program.

Both programs are free and open to all ages. Children younger than 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Advanced online registration is required for each person using the links provided below.

Hiking the Meramec Woodland Trail, Friday, July 10 from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

This is a relaxing 1.3-mile hike along the paved loop trail at Meramec Conservation Area. Overlook the Meramec River and learn about different plants and birds encountered along the way. Participants should dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqv.

This program is open to all ages.

Intro to Knot Tying, Friday, July 10 from 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Can’t tie a knot so you tie a lot? This course is designed to show you how to tie the 10 most basic knots for the outdoors. This program will explain and demonstrate what each knot is used for and let participants have hands-on practice tying each knot.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ock.

This program is open to anyone age 11 years and up.

The entrance to Meramec Conservation Area is located at 3220 South Highway 185. From Sullivan, take the Highway 185 exit at I-44 and go south for five miles. Look for the area sign on the north side of the road.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.