Black bears are here and MDC is holding virtual program to learn all about them on July 31

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Black bears have returned to the Missouri landscape, especially in the southern parts of the state. But sightings have become a regular occurrence even in the St. Louis region.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a chance to learn all about these charismatic creatures through an online event. Missouri Black Bears is a free virtual program happening Friday, July 31, from 10:30 a.m. - noon. MDC naturalists will cover the most important information Missouri residents should know about the Show-Me-State’s expanding bear population.

Once considered extirpated from the state, Missouri black bears are beginning to make an impressive comeback. This program will explore the history of these fascinating mammals and the research efforts happening in Missouri. It will also discuss how to reduce human-bear conflict as their numbers continue to grow.

This virtual program is free and open to the public; however, each participant must register separately in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/op2 to receive an online meeting link. Log-in instructions will be provided to participants beforehand. The program will be held via Webex, and participants will have the chance to use the chat feature for a question-and-answer portion with the naturalists.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.