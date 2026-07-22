MDC hosts dove hunt for beginners, mobility- impaired hunters Sept. 1 in East Prairie

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in cooperation with National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), invites new hunters and mobility-impaired individuals to participate in a combined hunting event on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the opening day of dove season in Missouri.

“This hunt is an amazing opportunity for first-time hunters and those with mobility impairments to connect with the outdoors,” said MDC Conservation Educator Sara Bradshaw. “This hunt removes barriers and allows the participants the ability to be a part of an activity that connects them to nature, hunting skills, and community.

MDC staff and experienced volunteers will be on-site to assist participants with hunting techniques, firearm safety, and field etiquette.

Migratory Bird Hunting: First-time & Mobility Impaired Hunters Dove Hunt | 5 a.m.- noon on Sept. 1 at Ten Mile Pond CA in East Prairie | Advance registration is required and can be completed online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/opb.

To be eligible for the hunt, participants must be at least 18 years of age and either:

Never hunted dove before.

Or have a permanent physical condition that severely impairs mobility (such as paralysis or amputation of lower extremities which requires assistance of a wheelchair, braces, crutches, or similar aids of mobility).

Dove hunting is an excellent way to discover nature, build confidence, and learn new skills all while enjoying the outdoors.

If participants do not have someone to assist on this hunt, or if assistance is needed during the hunt, please contact Sara Bradshaw at sara.bradshaw@mdc.mo.gov for arrangements.

For the Sept. 1 dove hunt, participants will need to wear camouflage clothing and a camouflage hat. Shotguns and steel shot ammunition are required. Hunter Education Certificate, Small Game Hunting Permit, and Migratory Bird Hunting Permit are also required. Please reach out to Sara Bradshaw if you don’t have the appropriate firearm or ammunition.

Participants will meet at Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area Headquarters Building by 5 a.m. on Sept 1. Lunch will be provided by the National Wild Turkey Federation at the conclusion of the hunt.

Dove season in Missouri opens Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 29.

For more information on dove hunting in Missouri, including regulations, season dates, and public hunting areas, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/dove.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.