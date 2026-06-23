Synergy Technical Earns Microsoft Data Security Specialization, Strengthening Secure AI Adoption

Synergy Technical Earns Microsoft Data Security Specialization

Synergy Technical earns the Microsoft Data Security Specialization, validating its expertise in protecting data, governance, and compliance.

Earning the Data Security Specialization means our customers can deploy AI agents with confidence, knowing sensitive data is properly classified, protected, and governed...” — Rohana Meade

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Technical, LLC today announced it has earned the Microsoft Data Security Specialization, a recognition that validates the company’s proven expertise in helping organizations protect sensitive information, strengthen governance, and reduce risk using Microsoft security and compliance technologies.AI is creating new opportunities for productivity and innovation, but it is also raising the stakes for data security and governance. Organizations need confidence that sensitive information is properly classified, protected, and governed as it moves through collaboration platforms, cloud services, and AI-enabled workflows.Earning the specialization requires partners to pass independent technical assessments, demonstrate advanced delivery capabilities in Microsoft Purview data governance solutions, and validate successful customer outcomes — a rigorous bar that fewer than 5% of Microsoft partners achieve."Earning the Data Security Specialization means our customers can deploy AI agents with confidence, knowing sensitive data is properly classified, protected, and governed.” said Rohana Meade, CEO of Synergy Technical.“In a market where AI is moving faster than the governance frameworks around it, this is the specialization that lets us say: we don't just deploy AI; we deploy it safely."“As we accelerated our AI adoption, ensuring data security and compliance became a top priority. Synergy Technical helped us gain the visibility and control we needed to confidently deploy AI solutions without increasing risk.”— IT Leader, Mid-Market Financial Services FirmThrough Information Protection Data Loss Prevention , and related security and compliance technologies, Synergy Technical helps organizations classify, protect, govern, and monitor data across cloud, hybrid, and AI-enabled environments.For customers, the specialization provides confidence that Synergy Technical has demonstrated Microsoft’s standards for delivering solutions that help organizations:-Protect sensitive and regulated information-Reduce data leakage and oversharing risks-Strengthen governance and compliance programs-Support secure AI adoption initiatives-Improve visibility and control across information assets-Protect sensitive data in AI agent workflows and agentic deploymentsThis achievement reinforces Synergy Technical's focus on helping organizations build secure foundations for AI, strengthen compliance programs, and protect the information that drives business outcomes.As businesses continue exploring new opportunities with AI, Synergy Technical remains committed to helping customers protect their data, reduce risk, and build secure foundations for long-term innovation.About Synergy TechnicalSynergy Technical, LLC is an award-winning Microsoft partner specializing in Modern Work, Security, Azure, and AI solutions. The company helps organizations modernize their environments, strengthen security postures, and accelerate digital transformation through Microsoft technologies. With expertise spanning cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, compliance, and AI readiness, Synergy Technical enables customers to securely adopt emerging technologies while achieving measurable business outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.