Synergy Technical Named Official Managed IT Service Provider of the Richmond Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Technical today announced that it has been named the Official Managed IT Service Provider of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, marking an exciting expansion of the partnership between the two Richmond-based organizations.As part of this expanded relationship, Synergy Technical is excited to participate in the technology buildout for the new home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park. The company looks forward to working alongside the Flying Squirrels organization to help welcome fans to the new ballpark on Opening Day, April 7, 2026.“We’re excited to expand our partnership with the Richmond Flying Squirrels and to be part of such a meaningful milestone for the organization,” said Rohana Meade, President & CEO of Synergy Technical. “Being named the Official Managed IT Service Provider and working in partnership with the organization as technology comes together in the new ballpark is something we’re incredibly proud of.”“Synergy Technical has been a trusted partner for our organization, and we’re excited to continue working together as we move into this next chapter,” said Anthony Opperman, General Manager of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. “Their technical experience, combined with their continued commitment to the Richmond community, makes them a great fit as our Official Managed IT Service Provider.”The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are a cornerstone of the region’s sports and entertainment community. The move to CarMax Park represents a new chapter for the organization and for fans across Central Virginia.This announcement reinforces Synergy Technical’s continued investment in the Richmond community and its focus on supporting organizations during periods of growth and transition.About Synergy TechnicalSynergy Technical is a Richmond-based technology consulting firm providing managed IT services and strategic technology support to organizations across the region. The company partners with customers to design, manage, and support technology environments that are reliable, secure, and built for long-term success. The company is known for building long-term relationships grounded in trust and for its continued investment in the Richmond community. For more information, visit www.synergy-technical.com About the Richmond Flying SquirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have established themselves as one of the most recognizable brands in Minor League Baseball since their inaugural season in 2010. Guided by three pillars – be different, be impactful and have FUNN – the organization has ingrained itself as a valued community partner in Central Virginia. The team has renovated multiple youth baseball and softball fields across the city and awarded scholarships through its 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Flying Squirrels Charities. Already among the top-drawing teams in MiLB, the Flying Squirrels will open CarMax Park, a state-of-the-art ballpark and entertainment venue, in 2026. For more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.

