Synergy Technical Earns Microsoft’s Support Services Designation

Strengthening Its Position as a Leader in Customer Support Excellence

Being recognized by Microsoft through the Support Services designation validates the quality, discipline, and dedication our team brings to every customer interaction.” — Rohana Meade, CEO of Synergy Technical.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Technical is proud to announce that it has officially achieved the Microsoft Support Services designation, a newly launched recognition awarded to partners who demonstrate proven capability, maturity, and excellence in delivering customer support for Microsoft technologies This designation, introduced at Microsoft Ignite and rolling out more broadly in 2025–2026, signals to customers that Synergy Technical has met Microsoft’s requirements in support capability, support effectiveness, and commitment to customer success. According to Microsoft’s program documentation, the designation indicates that partners have “met criteria demonstrating capability to provide support for Microsoft products and services” and are recognized for delivering a quality support experience.A Milestone That Reflects Synergy Technical’s Customer-Centric MissionAchieving the Support Services designation reinforces Synergy Technical’s long-standing commitment to high-quality support operations. The company’s support model is built on rapid response times, deep technical expertise, and a proactive, customer-first approach—core elements that align with Microsoft’s expectations for this designation.“Support has always been at the heart of Synergy Technical’s value to customers,” said Rohana Meade, CEO of Synergy Technical. “Being recognized by Microsoft through the Support Services designation validates the quality, discipline, and dedication our team brings to every customer interaction. This is more than a badge—it's a signal to the market that our customers can trust us to deliver consistent, exceptional support at scale.”What the Designation Unlocks for CustomersAs a Support Services–designated partner, Synergy Technical’s customers will benefit from:Higher prioritization and faster escalation pathways for Microsoft support scenarios as part of Microsoft’s upcoming elevated support tier.A strengthened support experience, backed by the operational maturity required by Microsoft to earn the designation.Greater transparency and trust, as the designation helps customers easily identify partners with proven support capability.Access to future benefits, including Marketplace discoverability and performance-based incentives as Microsoft rolls out its Unified for Partners updates.What The Designation Means for CustomersMicrosoft designed the Support Services designation to help customers distinguish partners with demonstrated support excellence within the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) ecosystem. For Synergy Technical, this recognition complements its existing portfolio of Microsoft Solutions Partner designations in Modern Work, Security, Azure, and Business Applications, further solidifying its leadership across the Microsoft cloud.“Customers are looking for partners who can not only deploy technology but stand by them when issues arise,” Meade added. “This designation affirms that Synergy Technical is one of those partners.”About Synergy TechnicalSynergy Technical is a leading Microsoft cloud solutions and services provider , delivering licensing advisory, security hardening, modernization expertise, and high-touch support to organizations worldwide. Guided by a commitment to doing good work—and doing it the right way—the company empowers customers to achieve meaningful business outcomes through the intelligent use of Microsoft technologies.

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