Nine Arrested in Contraband Bust

May 7, 2026

The Texas Board of Criminal Justice - Office of Inspector General (OIG) partnered with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest nine individuals across Houston, San Antonio and East Texas for their alleged involvement in a large-scale operation to introduce contraband into the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

The suspects used multiple methods, including drones, to introduce contraband into the Memorial Unit throughout 2025.

“Across the country, departments of corrections are fighting tirelessly to stop contraband from entering its facilities. Texas is no different,” TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin said. “We are strengthening our ability to detect illegal activity, investing in treatment and recovery programs to reduce the demand for illegal narcotics, and working with OIG and Special Prosecutor Unit to bring those involved to justice.”

The following individuals were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering.

Jose Pena, who is currently on parole for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was booked into Montgomery County Jail.

Anesha Reed-Roberts, a former correctional officer, was booked into Brazoria County Jail.

Maria Pena was booked into Brazoria County Jail.

Josielynn Carpio was booked into Bexar County Jail.

Juliet Janice was booked into Orange County Jail.

Amber Morillon was booked into Brazoria County Jail.

Jennifer Rivera was booked into Bexar County Jail.

Amelia Enriquez was booked into Bexar County Jail.

Maritza Robles was booked into Nueces County Jail.

“We have heightened efforts to deter, detect and disrupt the flow of contraband and illegal narcotics from entering TDCJ facilities,” Inspector General Lance Coleman said. “We will not tolerate these criminal networks and bad actors profiting off the lives of those in our custody.”

Law enforcement officials that assisted with the arrests included the US Marshals Service (Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force and the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force), the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Conroe Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Port Arthur Police Department, and the Orange Police Department.