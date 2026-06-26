CLARK Material Handling Expands Dealer Network with Three New Partnerships

Klink Equipment, Colorado Lift Equipment, and Mid Florida Forklift join the CLARK family, expanding the company's reach and strengthening customer support

As CLARK grows its dealer network, these new partnerships strengthen our presence in key markets and help us better serve customers through trusted local support.” — Brandon Bullard

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLARK Material Handling Company is proud to welcome Klink Equipment , Colorado Lift Equipment, and Mid Florida Forklift to its growing dealer network. Serving customers throughout portions of Wisconsin and Michigan, the Denver metropolitan area and surrounding Colorado markets, and the Jacksonville region of Florida, these new partnerships further strengthen CLARK’s commitment to delivering dependable products, exceptional service, and long-term customer support.Each organization brings extensive industry knowledge, strong local market expertise, and a shared dedication to helping customers improve productivity, efficiency, and uptime. By partnering with experienced dealers that prioritize customer relationships and responsive service, CLARK continues to expand its ability to provide tailored material handling solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries.The addition of these respected organizations expands CLARK’s presence across key regions of the United States, allowing the company to better serve businesses with industry-leading equipment, local expertise, responsive support, and access to comprehensive parts and service resources. These partnerships reinforce CLARK’s ongoing commitment to building a strong dealer network that delivers value beyond the equipment itself.Together, CLARK and its newest dealer partners look forward to building lasting customer relationships and providing the equipment, knowledge, and service needed to help operations run efficiently and successfully. By combining CLARK’s legacy of innovation and manufacturing excellence with the local support and expertise of its dealer network, customers can expect dependable solutions and trusted partnerships that support their operations for years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.