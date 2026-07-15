Clark Material Handling Company Introduces New STE and SE Series Lithium Forklifts

The new CLARK SE and STE Forklifts Runs up to two shifts with opportunity charging

Advanced 3-Wheel and 4-Wheel Electric Models Offer Superior Maneuverability, Stability, and Lithium Power for Demanding Applications

These new models strengthen our electric portfolio and address the growing demand for reliable, lithium-powered solutions.” — Brandon Bullard, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Clark

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clark Material Handling Company announced the addition of the new STE and SE Series to its electric forklift lineup. These purpose-built lithium trucks are designed to deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, and value for warehousing, distribution, logistics, and other material handling operations.The STE16/18/20 three-wheel models feature a compact design with a zero-turn steer axle and tight turning radius for superior maneuverability in tight spaces. The SE16/20 four-wheel models provide enhanced stability and application flexibility with capacities from 3,200 to 4,000 lbs. Both series are built on Clark’s proven GEX platform and powered by the integrated CLARK Fusion 48V, 460 Ah lithium battery system.Key highlights include:- Powerful dual drive motors (4.4 kW each) for strong traction and ramp performance- Automatic parking brake with full stop on ramps and maintenance-free wet disc brakes- Advanced ergonomics with Clark’s S-Series design and Smart Display- Premium components from industry leaders including Schaub Müller and ZAPI- Broad range of options including cold storage configurations, load sensors, and more- Industry-leading warranty: 5 years / 8,000 hours bumper to bumper“These new models strengthen our electric portfolio and address the growing demand for reliable, lithium-powered solutions,” said Brandon Bullard, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Clark. “Operators will benefit from excellent maneuverability, consistent performance, and significantly lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional options.”For more information about the new STE and SE Series lithium forklifts contact your local Clark dealer or visit www.clarkmhc.com/find-a-dealer/ About Clark Material Handling CompanyClark Material Handling Company is a global leader in the forklift industry, known for durable, high-performance material handling equipment backed by exceptional service and support. With a legacy spanning over a century, Clark continues to innovate with reliable electric and internal combustion solutions for warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities worldwide.

CLARK STE and SE in action

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