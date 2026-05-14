CLARK Launches a 5-Year Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty on All Lithium Forklifts

5 Year Bumper to Bumper Warranty on All CLARK Class 1 Forklifts

With no oil changes, no fuel filters, fewer moving parts, and electricity that costs pennies compared to diesel or propane, these trucks provide rock-solid uptime that keeps operations running strong.” — Brandon Bullard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLARK Material Handling Company, a global leader in material handling equipment for over 100 years, today announced a powerful new standard: a full 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty on every CLARK class 1 lithium forklift This comprehensive, no-excuses coverage delivers unmatched peace of mind to operators in warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, and logistics. It underscores CLARK’s commitment to building equipment that truly lasts while driving down the total cost of ownership.“CLARK lithium forklifts already deliver zero emissions, whisper-quiet operation, and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry,” said Brandon Bullard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With no oil changes, no fuel filters, fewer moving parts, and electricity that costs pennies compared to diesel or propane, these trucks provide rock-solid uptime that keeps operations running strong.” Now, backing every lithium model with this game-changing 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty takes reliability and customer value to an entirely new level.CLARK lithium forklifts excel in both indoor environments and rugged outdoor applications, regardless of weather conditions. Their proven design minimizes maintenance while maximizing productivity, helping businesses slash operating costs, protect team members, and outperform the competition.Key benefits include:• Dramatically lower operating costs with reduced maintenance.• Extended reliability backed by a full 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty.• Comfortable working in any weather condition, indoors or outdoors.Businesses ready to switch to lithium power can now do so with greater confidence than ever, knowing their investment is protected for five full years.For more information or to locate an authorized CLARK dealer near you, visit www.clarkmhc.com/excitement today.About CLARK Material Handling CompanyCLARK Material Handling Company is the original creator and manufacturer of forklifts and material handling equipment. With a legacy dating back over a century, CLARK designs and builds durable, high-performance trucks assembled in the USA and around the world. Supported by a nationwide network of authorized dealers, CLARK products are engineered for efficiency, safety, and long-term value across every class of material handling application.

5 Year Bumper To Bumper Warranty

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