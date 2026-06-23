Clean Co Announces New Sydney Office Address

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney, NSW — Clean Co, a trusted provider of commercial cleaning services in Sydney, is pleased to announce its new office address at 1B, 115 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

The move places Clean Co in the heart of Sydney’s CBD, strengthening the company’s accessibility for commercial clients, facility managers, property managers, and businesses seeking reliable cleaning solutions across the city.

Clean Co continues to provide professional commercial cleaning services for offices, retail spaces, corporate facilities, strata properties, and other commercial environments. The new location supports the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering responsive service, high cleaning standards, and convenient communication with clients throughout Sydney.

“Our new Sydney address reflects our continued growth and commitment to serving businesses across the CBD and surrounding suburbs,” said a Clean Co spokesperson. “We look forward to continuing to support our clients with dependable, professional, and efficient commercial cleaning services.”

Clients, suppliers, and business partners are encouraged to update their records with the new address:

Clean Co
1B, 115 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Website: commercial-cleaning.com.au

For more information about Clean Co and its commercial cleaning services, visit commercial-cleaning.com.au.

Media Contact:
Clean Co
Website: commercial-cleaning.com.au
Address: 1B, 115 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

About Clean Co
Clean Co provides professional commercial cleaning services for businesses across Sydney. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Clean Co supports workplaces and commercial properties with tailored cleaning solutions designed to maintain clean, safe, and presentable environments.

David S
Clean Co
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Clean Co Announces New Sydney Office Address

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Contact
David S
Clean Co
Company/Organization
Clean Group
Ste 208/165 Phillip St
Sydney, 2000
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
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About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group

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