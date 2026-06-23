Clean Co Announces New Sydney Office Address

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney, NSW — Clean Co, a trusted provider of commercial cleaning services in Sydney, is pleased to announce its new office address at 1B, 115 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

The move places Clean Co in the heart of Sydney’s CBD, strengthening the company’s accessibility for commercial clients, facility managers, property managers, and businesses seeking reliable cleaning solutions across the city.

Clean Co continues to provide professional commercial cleaning services for offices, retail spaces, corporate facilities, strata properties, and other commercial environments. The new location supports the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering responsive service, high cleaning standards, and convenient communication with clients throughout Sydney.

“Our new Sydney address reflects our continued growth and commitment to serving businesses across the CBD and surrounding suburbs,” said a Clean Co spokesperson. “We look forward to continuing to support our clients with dependable, professional, and efficient commercial cleaning services.”

Clients, suppliers, and business partners are encouraged to update their records with the new address:

Clean Co

1B, 115 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Website: commercial-cleaning.com.au

For more information about Clean Co and its commercial cleaning services, visit commercial-cleaning.com.au.

Media Contact:

Clean Co

Website: commercial-cleaning.com.au

Address: 1B, 115 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

About Clean Co

Clean Co provides professional commercial cleaning services for businesses across Sydney. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Clean Co supports workplaces and commercial properties with tailored cleaning solutions designed to maintain clean, safe, and presentable environments.

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