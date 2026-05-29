Clean Group Launches Dedicated Sydney Location Page, Bringing Triple ISO-Certified Standards to Local Businesses

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SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, one of Sydney’s most established providers of premium workplace maintenance, has officially announced the launch of its dedicated Sydney location page, accessible at https://commercialcleaning.au/sydney/. The new platform serves as a centralized digital hub designed to help business owners, property developers, and facility managers across Greater Sydney easily secure tailored, commercial cleaning solutions.The launch establishes a direct interface for Sydney businesses seeking reliable facility care that complies strictly with international quality and safety benchmarks. As one of fewer than 5% of cleaning companies in Australia to hold triple ISO certification (ISO 9001 for quality, ISO 14001 for environmental responsibility, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety), Clean Group ensures every service featured on the new page is backed by documented procedures, rigorous quality checks, and strict Australian safety compliance. "Expanding our digital presence with a dedicated Sydney hub allows us to better serve the unique, fast-moving demands of Australia's largest office market," said the Communications Director for Clean Group. "From heritage commercial properties in the CBD to high-growth corporate and industrial precincts across Western Sydney, this new page makes finding a fully compliant, top-tier cleaning partner entirely frictionless."

Backed by over 25 years of experience and a 4.9-star rating, the new Sydney hub outlines specialized commercial solutions designed to cause zero disruption to daily operations, offering customized, budget-friendly plans with flexible scheduling and no lock-in contracts. Featured services include:Office & Corporate Cleaning: Thorough sanitation of workstations, meeting rooms, and high-touch points across small office suites and multi-floor corporate buildings. Medical Centre & Healthcare Cleaning: Stringent, audit-ready disinfection protocols tailored for clinics, pharmacies, and healthcare environments.Industrial & Warehouse Cleaning: Heavy-duty cleaning for industrial hubs, factories, and storage facilities adhering strictly to workplace safety laws.Strata, School, & Childcare Cleaning: Specialist maintenance for shared commercial spaces, educational properties, and early learning centres.In step with modern environmental standards, Clean Group’s Sydney operations utilize eco-friendly, hospital-grade cleaning products and commercial-grade, HEPA-filtered equipment.

These solutions effectively eliminate bacteria and grime without leaving behind harmful chemical residues, ensuring a safe workplace for occupants with fragrance or chemical sensitivities. The platform outlines a seamless three-step booking process: local businesses can request a fast quote online, receive a transparent on-site inspection and custom plan tailored to their specific floor layout, and instantly schedule their services. Every cleaning professional is police-checked, fully trained, and covered by $20 million in public liability insurance.

To explore the new platform, verify service availability in your specific Sydney suburb, or request a free, fixed-price on-site quote, visit the official page at commercialcleaning.au/sydney/.About Clean GroupFounded in 2001 and proudly Australian-owned and operated, Clean Group combines over two decades of industry experience with localized expertise across Australia's major commercial sectors. Backed by triple ISO certification, the company is dedicated to providing transparent, eco-friendly, and highly disciplined commercial cleaning solutions that protect both workplace health and corporate reputation.

Media Contact:Sales & Media Relations Team

Clean Group Sydney

sales@commercialcleaning.au

https://commercialcleaning.au/sydney/

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