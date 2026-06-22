Clean Group Announces New Sydney Office Address

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SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a trusted provider of professional commercial cleaning services in Sydney, has announced the relocation of its Sydney office to a new address at Ste 208/165 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000.

The move reflects Clean Group’s continued growth and commitment to providing reliable, high-quality commercial cleaning services to businesses across Sydney and surrounding areas. The new central Sydney location offers improved accessibility for clients, partners, and team members, while strengthening the company’s presence in the heart of the city.

Clean Group has been serving businesses across Sydney with a wide range of cleaning solutions, including office cleaning, commercial cleaning, strata cleaning, medical cleaning, childcare cleaning, gym cleaning, and industrial cleaning. The company is known for its professional cleaning teams, eco-friendly approach, flexible service schedules, and commitment to delivering consistent results.

“Our new Sydney office location allows us to better support our growing client base and continue delivering the high standard of service Clean Group is known for,” said a spokesperson for Clean Group. “We remain committed to helping Sydney businesses maintain clean, safe, and healthy workplaces.”

Clients and business owners looking for professional commercial cleaning services in Sydney can contact Clean Group through its website at commercialcleaning.au.

New Sydney Office Address:

Clean Group

Ste 208/165 Phillip St

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

Website: commercialcleaning.au

About Clean Group

Clean Group is a professional commercial cleaning company providing cleaning services to businesses across Sydney and other major Australian cities. With a focus on quality, reliability, workplace safety, and environmentally responsible cleaning practices, Clean Group delivers tailored cleaning solutions for offices, commercial properties, medical centres, childcare facilities, gyms, strata buildings, and industrial sites.

Media Contact:

Clean Group

Website: commercialcleaning.au

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